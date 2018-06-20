Bombardier to sell 20 aircraft to Delta Air Lines

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that Delta Air Lines Inc has signed a purchase agreement for 20 CRJ900 aircraft, in a deal valued at about US$961 million.

REUTERS: Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that Delta Air Lines Inc has signed a purchase agreement for 20 CRJ900 aircraft, in a deal valued at about US$961 million.

The airplanes, which Delta will take delivery in late 2018, will be the first to feature Bombardier's new Atmosphère cabin design, Bombardier said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)