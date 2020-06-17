Boohoo sees annual results above expectations, buys Oasis and Warehouse

Online fashion group Boohoo on Wednesday forecast annual results to be ahead of market expectations after first-quarter revenue jumped 45per cent, thanks to strong demand for its brands and apparel during coronavirus-led lockdowns.

A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and for 'Pretty Little Things', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London, Britain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena/Files

The company also said it was buying the online businesses of Oasis and Warehouse for 5.25 million pounds (US$6.60 million) as it looks to snap-up struggling retail brands and build on its success that has bucked the wider retail gloom.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

