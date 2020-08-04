Booking.com plans to cut workforce by a quarter

Booking Holding Inc. , the U.S.-based company that owns travel website Booking.com, intends to reduce its 17,000 work force by 25per cent as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

AMSTERDAM: Booking Holding Inc. , the U.S.-based company that owns travel website Booking.com, intends to reduce its 17,000 work force by 25per cent as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

A company spokeswoman confirmed a report in Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad that had cited an internal video sent to staff by chief executive Glenn Fogel.

In an e-mail response to questions, Booking said it was trying to save as many jobs as possible.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the crisis, we, like so many other travel companies, need to take the extremely difficult step to reduce our global workforce, with up to 25per cent of the global employee base intended to be impacted."

The Nasdaq-listed company is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, and has a major office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where it employs 5,500.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

