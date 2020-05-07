Bottler Coca Cola HBC's April sales lose fizz as lockdowns weigh

Business

Bottler Coca Cola HBC's April sales lose fizz as lockdowns weigh

Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG on Thursday said sales in April fell by more than a third as fast-food chains, theatres and other public arenas stayed shut to limit the spread of the new coronavirus during stay-at-home orders.

FILE PHOTO: Coca Cola plastic bottles or seen on the production line of the Coca Cola factory in Na
FILE PHOTO: Coca Cola plastic bottles or seen on the production line of the Coca Cola factory in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2018. Picture taken June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bookmark

REUTERS: Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG on Thursday said sales in April fell by more than a third as fast-food chains, theatres and other public arenas stayed shut to limit the spread of the new coronavirus during stay-at-home orders.

The company, a bottler for U.S.-based beverage firm Coca-Cola , said net sales revenue for April slumped 37.2per cent on a constant currency basis, with first-quarter sales slipping 1.2per cent to 1.41 billion euros (US$1.52 billion). (https://reut.rs/35Ec6pQ)

"After a strong start to 2020, March and especially April have been more difficult ... The strong performance in January and February ensured that we entered this crisis from a position of real strength," Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovi said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark