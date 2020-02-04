BP boosts dividend as profit tops forecast and CEO bows out

BP on Tuesday boosted its dividend payout after a 26per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit on lower oil and gas prices which still beat forecasts.

LONDON: BP raised its dividend and said it had completed a US$1.5 billion share buyback program in a sign of confidence in its growing oil and gas business on the last day in office for Chief Executive Bob Dudley.

BP shares jumped more than 4per cent in early Tuesday trade and were on course for their biggest daily gain in more than a year after its profit beat forecasts for a twelfth quarter in a row.

As Bernard Looney prepares to take the helm, BP struck a positive tone even as oil prices slumped to a near year-low on concerns over China's coronavirus, bucking a trend among peers that saw a sharp slowdown in revenues last week.

The shareholder rewards came as the London-based company reported a 26per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit, which easily beat forecasts, and US$2.7 billion in charges.

Cash flow rose by more than 10per cent in 2019 to US$25.8 billion, despite lower commodity prices, as a result of higher production - particularly in U.S. shale following the acquisition of BHP assets.

Still, BP's debt-to-capital ratio, known as gearing, rose by the end of 2019 from a year earlier, even though BP sold US$9.4 billion of assets, underlying the strain oil companies face as demand for fuels and chemicals weakened last year.

"Solid delivery in a tough environment," Redburn analyst Stuart Joyner concluded in a note, adding the focus would be on reducing debt.

Rivals ExxonMobil , Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron reported sharp drops in 2019 revenues due to softer demand, particularly in Asia.

Dudley, 64, bows out after a decade at BP's helm. He was abruptly ushered in as CEO in October 2010 after his predecessor Tony Hayward stepped down in the wake of the deadly Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

He has since led the company through a deep and long downturn and rising pressure from investors to adapt to the transition to more renewable energy.

Looney, who takes over on Wednesday, is planning to expand BP's climate targets and is considering a major overhaul to the structure of the 111-year-old company.

"I am proud to be handing over a safer and stronger BP to Bernard and his team. I am confident that under their leadership, BP will continue to successfully navigate the rapidly-changing energy landscape," Dudley said in a statement.

STRONG OIL TRADING

BP reported US$2.57 billion in fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, exceeding analysts' forecast of US$2.1 billion in a company-provided poll.

That was down from US$3.5 billion a year earlier but up from US$2.3 billion in the third quarter.

The results were driven by a lower tax rate and stronger-than-expected performance of the oil and gas production unit, or upstream, which saw output rise in 2019 by 3.8per cent to 2.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per year, excluding its share in Rosneft's production.

Refining profits dropped by a third in the fourth quarter to US$1.44 billion due to a weaker performance of BP's large oil trading business.

"Our oil trading result was not as strong as the previous quarters even if it had a record year overall," Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary, who steps down in June, told Reuters.

BP raised its dividend by 2.4per cent to 10.5 cents per share, the second increase since the BHP acquisition.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)