BP boosts dividend as profits slump on weak oil, gas prices

LONDON: BP on Tuesday boosted its dividend payout after a 26per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit on lower oil and gas prices which still beat forecasts.

On Chief Executive's Bob Dudley last day in office, London-based BP increased its dividend by 2.4per cent to 10.5 cents per share.

It reported US$2.57 billion in fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, exceeding forecasts of US$2.1 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That was down from US$3.5 billion a year earlier but up from US$2.3 billion in the third quarter.

