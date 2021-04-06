BP expects to hit US$35 billion net debt target in first quarter

BP expects to reach its US$35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of 2021, the energy group said on Tuesday, following earlier-than-expected proceeds from disposals and a "very strong" quarter.

BP said it expects sale proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its existing US$4 billion to US$6 billion range.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)