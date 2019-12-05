BP increases stake in Lightsource BP to 50per cent from 43per cent: statement

BP is increasing its stake in Lightsource BP to 50per cent from its current 43per cent, the solar energy developer said in a statement on Thursday.

The new investment will simplify the joint venture structure with BP as Lightsource BP seeks to accelerate its drive toward 10 gigawatts of developed assets by the end of 2023.

Financial details of the new investment were not revealed. BP acquired its 43per cent stake in Lightsource in 2017 for US$200 million.

