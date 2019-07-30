BP profits beat expectations as oil and gas production rises

LONDON: BP's second quarter profits easily beat expectations as a strong increase in oil and gas production helped offset weaker crude prices.

The strong results build on a steady recovery in BP's recovery following deep cost cuts since the 2014 downturn, a string of project start-ups in recent years and the US$10.5 billion acquisition of BHP's US shale assets late last year.

"At the midpoint of our five-year plan, BP is right on target," Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, reached US$2.8 billion in the second quarter, exceeding a company-provided forecast of US$2.46 billion.

The second quarter profits were up from US$2.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Second-quarter production rose to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

BP said it expects third-quarter 2019 reported production to be lower than second-quarter, reflecting maintenance activities as well as the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the US Gulf of Mexico.

French rival Total last week reported a 19 per cent drop in second-quarter net profit to US$2.9 billion, while announcing plans to sell US$5 billion of assets to boost shareholder returns.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices in the second quarter averaged at around US$69 a barrel, up from US$63 the previous quarter but down from US$74 a barrel a year earlier, according to BP.

