BP's finance chief Brian Gilvary to retire in June

REUTERS: British oil major BP Plc said on Tuesday its finance chief Brian Gilvary will be retiring after eight years in the role at the end of June and will be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss.

Auchincloss is currently CFO of BP's Upstream segment. He will take up the new role and join the board on July 1, BP said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)