BP's fourth quarter profit sank to US$100 million, missing analysts' forecasts, pummelled by continued weak energy demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Tuesday.

LONDON: BP's fourth quarter profit sank to US$100 million, missing analysts' forecasts, pummelled by continued weak energy demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Advertisement