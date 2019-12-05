BP to supply renewable energy to Amazon's Europe data centers

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BP Plc said on Wednesday it would supply renewable energy to Amazon.com Inc's European data centres that drive the technology giant's cloud platform.

BP will begin supplying Amazon Web Services (AWS) with renewable energy from more than 170 megawatts of new wind and solar projects in Sweden and Spain starting in 2021.

That is enough renewable energy each year to supply over 125,000 European homes and the expectation is to grow the relationship with AWS to more than double the capacity in excess of 400 megawatts, BP said. https://on.bp.com/33RSLiu

The world's top oil and gas companies are under pressure from environmental groups as well as institutional investors to fall in line with targets set in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming.

BP will provide AWS with 122 megawatts of new renewable power capacity from one of the largest onshore wind farms being built in Europe, in Vasternorrland, Sweden, it said.

A new solar farm in Spain, which is expected to deliver 50 megawatts to AWS from 2021, will also support the deal.

The deal forms part of BP's sustainable power business, which includes agreements within the corporate sector.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)