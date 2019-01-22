Founder of Canadian beauty company Deciem dies at 40

TORONTO: Brandon Truaxe, the founder of Canadian beauty company Deciem, has died, the company confirmed on Monday (Jan 21). He was 40.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Advertisement

Deciem, which calls itself The Abnormal Beauty Company and owns cult-favourite skincare brand The Ordinary, paid tribute to the entrepreneur on social media, calling him "our founder and friend".

"You touched our hearts, inspired our minds and made us believe that anything is possible," Deciem wrote.

"Thank you for every laugh, every learning and every moment of your genius. Whilst we can’t imagine a world without you, we promise to take care of each other and will work hard to continue your vision. May you finally be at peace. Love, (forever) your DECIEM."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Estee Lauder Companies, which bought a minority stake in Deciem in 2017, reportedly said in a statement that it was "incredibly saddened" by the news.

"We are incredibly saddened by the news of his passing,” said the conglomerate, as cited by The New York Times. “As the visionary behind Deciem, he positively impacted millions of people around the world with his creativity, brilliance and innovation. This is a profound loss for us all.”

Truaxe's death comes several months after he was reportedly removed as CEO following complaints of erratic behaviour.



Prior to his removal in October 2018, Truaxe had posted rambling and often incoherent messages on the company's and his personal social media platforms. He had also shut down stores and accused employees of criminal behaviour.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The day before his death, Truaxe uploaded several videos on Instagram in which he described himself as "enjoying this drunken behaviour" and shared his personal home address.