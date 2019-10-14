Brazil airline Azul eyes partnership with United, Avianca, Copa

Brazil airline Azul SA said on Monday that it is in discussions to join a planned partnership with United Airlines , Avianca Holdings and Copa Holdings for flights between the United States and Latin America.


FILE PHOTO: E2-195 plane with Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA logo is seen during a launch event in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

The three airlines announced their plan to coordinate routes in November 2018, but have yet to receive regulatory approval to go ahead. United owned 8.2per cent of Azul's preferred shares last month, according to the Brazilian airline's website.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

Source: Reuters

