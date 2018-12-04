Brazil antitrust body raises concerns over Disney-Fox deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRASILIA: Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade said on Monday that a deal by Walt Disney Co to buy Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets raised concerns about undermining competition in the cable television market.

A Cade report prepared to inform a subsequent ruling by the regulator said the deal would result in "a significant increase in concentration in the market of sports channels on cable TV and a high probability that Disney could control the market."

This could "potentially reduce the quality and diversity of the sports content available, besides raising costs that could be passed on to consumers," the report said.

It recommended remedial measures. Cade has until March 23, 2019 to decide and the deadline can be extended for 90 days.

Disney agreed to purchase Fox's film and television assets for US$71.3 billion and has received approval from China and the European Commission earlier this month, subject to certain conditions.

