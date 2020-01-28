Brazil antitrust regulator gives nod to Boeing-Embraer deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.

BRASILIA: Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.

Cade's top administrative council could still call for a reconsideration of the case, putting the matter to a vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boeing has offered to pay US$4.2 billion for 80per cent of Embraer's commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.

That puts it in direct competition with next-generation jets designed by Bombardier Inc and acquired by Europe's Airbus SE , which rebranded them the A220 program.

The Boeing-Embraer deal is still under investigation pending regulatory approval in the European Union which has set an April 30 deadline to decide on the case.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy)

Advertisement