Brazil antitrust regulator gives nod to Boeing-Embraer deal
Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.
BRASILIA: Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency's website.
Cade's top administrative council could still call for a reconsideration of the case, putting the matter to a vote.
Boeing has offered to pay US$4.2 billion for 80per cent of Embraer's commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.
That puts it in direct competition with next-generation jets designed by Bombardier Inc and acquired by Europe's Airbus SE , which rebranded them the A220 program.
The Boeing-Embraer deal is still under investigation pending regulatory approval in the European Union which has set an April 30 deadline to decide on the case.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy)