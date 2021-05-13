Brazil biomedical center says shipment of Chinese vaccine ingredients delayed

The head of Brazilian biomedical center Butantan said on Wednesday that China would not clear a cargo of active ingredients to produce Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for shipment to Brazil by May 13, as previously expected.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vacc
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed China flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said there was no clear date for when Chinese authorities would approve the shipment. Butantan is producing the Coronavac vaccine domestically in partnership with Sinovac.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

