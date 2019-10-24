Brazil court approves contract draft for transfer of rights oil deal

Business

Brazil court approves contract draft for transfer of rights oil deal

Brazil's federal audits court on Wednesday approved a draft contract for a massive transfer of rights oil deal between state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , better known as Petrobras, and the government.

A logo of Brazil&apos;s state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Jan
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: Brazil's federal audits court on Wednesday approved a draft contract for a massive transfer of rights oil deal between state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , better known as Petrobras, and the government.

The highly anticipated auction, which takes place next month, could take in US$26 billion from the combined signing bonuses bidders who win exploration and production rights will be obliged to pay the government.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark