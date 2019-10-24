Brazil court approves contract draft for transfer of rights oil deal

Brazil's federal audits court on Wednesday approved a draft contract for a massive transfer of rights oil deal between state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , better known as Petrobras, and the government.

SAO PAULO: Brazil's federal audits court on Wednesday approved a draft contract for a massive transfer of rights oil deal between state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , better known as Petrobras, and the government.

The highly anticipated auction, which takes place next month, could take in US$26 billion from the combined signing bonuses bidders who win exploration and production rights will be obliged to pay the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chris Reese)