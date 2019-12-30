Brazil fines Facebook US$1.6 million for improper sharing of user data
Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million-real (US$1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.
BRASILIA: Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million-real (US$1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.
In a statement, the ministry said the fine is the first ever applied to Facebook in Brazil and is related to the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica in 2018. Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment.
(1 = 4.0291 reais)
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriela Mello; editing by Louise Heavens)