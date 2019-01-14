Brazil government nominates three new Petrobras board members amid accusations of meddling

Brazil's government on Monday nominated three new board members for state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), amid accusations that new CEO Roberto Castello Branco was pushing to oust board members.

The nominees are Eduardo Bacellar Ferreira, John Forman and Joao Cox.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)