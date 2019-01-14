Brazil government nominates three new Petrobras board members amid accusations of meddling

Business

Brazil's government on Monday nominated three new board members for state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), amid accusations that new CEO Roberto Castello Branco was pushing to oust board members.

A view of the Brazil&apos;s state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

The nominees are Eduardo Bacellar Ferreira, John Forman and Joao Cox.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

