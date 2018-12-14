Brazil judge allows ousted Nissan chairman access to Rio apartment

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A Brazilian appellate judge on Thursday granted ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn access to a Rio de Janeiro apartment, whose contents have become subject of an intense legal battle in local courts.

The court decision said Ghosn or his representatives have 24 hours to retrieve personal belongings. Nissan has opposed this because the carmaker says they may contain evidence of wrongdoing.

Ghosn was arrested in November, accused of underreporting his income and diverting company funds for personal use.

