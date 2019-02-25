Brazil oil regulator to investigate Petrobras oil spill

Brazil's oil regulator said on Monday that is has started an investigation into an oil spill at an offshore platform owned by Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

On Saturday, about 188 cubic meters of oil leaked from the offshore P-58 platform, which is located in the Campos basin, some 80 kilometers of the coast of Espírito Santo state.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Ana Mano)