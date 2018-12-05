Brazil prosecutors say Petrobras received bribes from Glencore, Trafigura and Vitol

Brazil prosecutors alleged on Wednesday that employees at state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA received bribes from trading giants Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore in return for business.

SAO PAULO: Brazil prosecutors alleged on Wednesday that employees at state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA received bribes from trading giants Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore in return for business.

Prosecutors said the companies bribed employees at Petrobras, as the Brazilian state oil company is known, to the tune of US$15.3 million between 2009 and 2014.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Trafigura had no comment, while the two other trading firms did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Daniel Flynn)