Brazil's B3, Totvs join forces in fintech venture

Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA has entered into an agreement with software firm Totvs SA to inject 600 million reais (US$116 million) into Totvs subsidiary TFS Solucoes em Software SA, according to separate securities filing released by both firms on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA has entered into an agreement with software firm Totvs SA to inject 600 million reais (US$116 million) into Totvs subsidiary TFS Solucoes em Software SA, according to separate securities filing released by both firms on Monday.

TFS aims "to be the main option in B2B technology for the financial sector," Totvs said. Totvs will maintain control of the subsidiary with B3 holding a minority stake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 5.17 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)