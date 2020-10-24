Brazil's BRF settles US class action suit for US$40 million: filing

Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Friday the company has settled for US$40 million a U.S. class action suit against certain executives, according to a securities filing.

The settlement closes all pending claims that may be brought by persons or entities that acquired American Depositary Receipts of the company between April 4, 2013 and March 5, 2018, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Jake Spring; Editing by Chris Reese)