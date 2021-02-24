Brazil's CVM watchdog opens second probe into Petrobras shakeup

Brazil's market regulator CVM said on Tuesday it has opened a second investigation into the announced shakeup at state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, which triggered a two-day share selloff that wiped more than 100 billion reais (US$18.3 bln) off its value.

BRASILIA: Brazil's market regulator CVM said on Tuesday it has opened a second investigation into the announced shakeup at state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, which triggered a two-day share selloff that wiped more than 100 billion reais (US$18.3 bln) off its value.

CVM on Monday had announced the opening of an investigation on the change of leadership that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday in a social media posting. The commission said it opened a second investigation in response to an investor's complaint.

(US$1 = 5.47 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)