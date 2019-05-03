Brazil's Embraer delivers fewer planes in first quarter, value of future deliveries rises

Business

Brazil's Embraer delivers fewer planes in first quarter, value of future deliveries rises

Brazil planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday it had delivered 22 planes in the first quarter of 2019, three aircraft fewer than in the same period in 2018.

The Embraer logo is seen during the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The company said its backlog, a gauge of future revenue, was at US$16 billion, slightly below where it stood in the fourth quarter of 2018. Embraer is in the middle of separating its commercial plane division, its most profitable, after selling a controlling stake to Boeing.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

