Brazil's Embraer files arbitration proceedings against Boeing after deal collapse

Brazil's Embraer SA has already begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co , its CEO said on Monday, after the U.S. planemaker canceled a US$4.2 billion deal overnight.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto declined to provide more details on the process and if it will be accompanied by a lawsuit in either a Brazilian or a U.S. court.

