Brazil's Embraer posts US$121 million loss on coronavirus travel disruptions

Brazil planemaker Embraer on Tuesday posted a US$121 million loss for the third quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel demand.

Revenue fell significantly for both its executive jets division and its larger commercial jets segment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Andrew Heavens)