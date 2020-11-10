Brazil's Embraer posts US$121 million loss on coronavirus travel disruptions

Brazil planemaker Embraer on Tuesday posted a US$121 million loss for the third quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel demand.

Embraer logo at LABACE in Sao Paulo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revenue fell significantly for both its executive jets division and its larger commercial jets segment.

