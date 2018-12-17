Brazil's Embraer says it has finalised deal terms with Boeing

Brazil's Embraer says it has finalised deal terms with Boeing

Brazil's Embraer said on Monday it had finalised the terms of a proposed deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing .

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company&apos;s headquarters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

As announced, the terms of the deal remain unchanged from when the joint-venture was first announced in July. The deal still needs approval from the Brazilian government.

