Brazil's Embraer says it will appeal injunction blocking tie-up with Boeing

Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that it will appeal an injunction issued hours earlier blocking its proposed tie-up with Boeing , according to a securities filing.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company&apos;s headquarters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

Embraer announced in July its intention to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for US$3.8 billion, but the proposed deal has yet to be approved by the Brazilian government as well as shareholders.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

