Brazil's Embraer says it will appeal injunction blocking tie-up with Boeing
Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that it will appeal an injunction issued hours earlier blocking its proposed tie-up with Boeing , according to a securities filing.
SAO PAULO: Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that it will appeal an injunction issued hours earlier blocking its proposed tie-up with Boeing , according to a securities filing.
Embraer announced in July its intention to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for US$3.8 billion, but the proposed deal has yet to be approved by the Brazilian government as well as shareholders.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)