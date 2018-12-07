Brazil's Embraer says it will appeal injunction blocking tie-up with Boeing

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that it will appeal an injunction issued hours earlier blocking its proposed tie-up with Boeing , according to a securities filing.

Embraer announced in July its intention to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for US$3.8 billion, but the proposed deal has yet to be approved by the Brazilian government as well as shareholders.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)