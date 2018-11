Brazil's Embraer sells jets worth US$705 million to American Airlines: statement

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday American Airlines has placed a firm order for 15 E175 jets, a contract valued at US$705 million, according to a securities filing.

Including prior orders, American Airlines now has 104 such jets on order, Embraer said.

