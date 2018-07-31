Brazil's Embraer will defend itself against legal challenge to Boeing talks

Embraer said on Monday it will defend itself against a lawsuit seeking to suspend the Brazilian planemaker's negotiations with Boeing over a proposed takeover of most of Embraer's commercial jet unit.

A Brazilian labor judge this month rejected a call to make the proposed acquisition dependent on a pledge to preserve all local jobs at the company.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)