Brazil's Embraer will defend itself against legal challenge to Boeing talks
RIO DE JANEIRO: Embraer said on Monday it will defend itself against a lawsuit seeking to suspend the Brazilian planemaker's negotiations with Boeing over a proposed takeover of most of Embraer's commercial jet unit.
A Brazilian labor judge this month rejected a call to make the proposed acquisition dependent on a pledge to preserve all local jobs at the company.
