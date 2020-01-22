Brazil's GOL sees 737 MAX flying by April, compensation talks ongoing

Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL, which has 130 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets on order, expects to be flying the jet by April and hopes to secure a compensation deal within months, chief financial officer Richard Lark said on Monday.

"We at GOL are planning April" for the jet's return to service, Lark told journalists. He said he expected to finalize a deal with Boeing within months that would "make investors whole" for losses associated with the delivery delays.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans)