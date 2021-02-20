Brazil's Petrobras executive management in talks on possible mass resignation - sources

Brazil's Petrobras executive management in talks on possible mass resignation - sources

Petroleo Brasileiro SA's executive management is considering resigning en masse after the Brazilian government decided to replace Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco, three people close to the management said, asking not to be named as information is private.

A worker checks the fuel volumes on a train wagon near a tank of Brazil&apos;s state-run Petrobras
A worker checks the fuel volumes on a train wagon near a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
President Jair Bolsonaro earlier said he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna as the state-controlled oil company's CEO.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Source: Reuters

