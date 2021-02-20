Brazil's Petrobras executive management in talks on possible mass resignation - sources

Petroleo Brasileiro SA's executive management is considering resigning en masse after the Brazilian government decided to replace Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco, three people close to the management said, asking not to be named as information is private.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Petroleo Brasileiro SA's executive management is considering resigning en masse after the Brazilian government decided to replace Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco, three people close to the management said, asking not to be named as information is private.

President Jair Bolsonaro earlier said he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna as the state-controlled oil company's CEO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Christian Plumb)