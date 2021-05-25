Brazil seeking to import 20 million doses of India's Covaxin vaccine - agency

Brazil's health ministry has applied for authorization to import 20 million doses of the Covaxin/BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India, where the vaccine is authorized for emergency use, health agency Anvisa said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo

The ministry had filed a previous request that was denied by the agency.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

