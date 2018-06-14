Brazil watchdog fines Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada for forex manipulation

BRASILIA: Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday fined Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada a total of 42.9 million reais (US$11.6 million) for meddling with foreign exchange rates charged to clients.

The board of regulator Cade unanimously approved a proposal to fine Morgan Stanley 30.280 million reais and RBC 12.586 million reais.

Advertisement

The banks are accused of colluding to manipulate spreads between bid and ask rates on offshore spot-market transactions involving the Brazilian real.

Cade had already fined Barclays Plc , Citigroup Inc , Deutsche Bank AG , HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co 183.5 million reais in 2016 as part of the investigation.

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang)