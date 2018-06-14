Brazil watchdog fines Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada for forex manipulation
BRASILIA: Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday fined Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada a total of 42.9 million reais (US$11.6 million) for meddling with foreign exchange rates charged to clients.
The board of regulator Cade unanimously approved a proposal to fine Morgan Stanley 30.280 million reais and RBC 12.586 million reais.
The banks are accused of colluding to manipulate spreads between bid and ask rates on offshore spot-market transactions involving the Brazilian real.
Cade had already fined Barclays Plc , Citigroup Inc , Deutsche Bank AG , HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co 183.5 million reais in 2016 as part of the investigation.
