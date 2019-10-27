Brazil working to bring Boeing 737 MAX plane back into service this year

FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle
FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He
BRASILIA: Brazil is working to bring the Boeing 737 MAX airplane back to service "by the end of the year," Civil Aviation Secretary Ronei Glanzmann said on Sunday.

The MAX has been grounded for months after two deadly crashes, and US airlines do not expect to see it return to service before 2020, according to their flight schedules.

