Brazilian police refer ex-BRF executives to prosecutors in food probe

Brazilian police have referred two former executives of food processor BRF SA to federal prosecutors in an investigation into food safety that disrupted meat production in 2017, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

BRASILIA: Brazilian police have referred two former executives of food processor BRF SA to federal prosecutors in an investigation into food safety that disrupted meat production in 2017, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The allegation is that former BRF Chairman Abilio Diniz and former Chief Executive Officer Pedro de Andrade Faria did not disclose damaging information when they were at the company.

Advertisement

Diniz did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Faria declined to comment.

It will be up to federal prosecutors whether to file a complaint based on the police findings, whether to ask for additional investigation or whether to end the inquiry based on a lack of evidence for criminal charges.

Allegations have been made against 41 other people in the investigation known as "Weak Flesh." The scandal disrupted production and caused the temporary closure of export markets to certain Brazilian meat producers early in 2017.

Diniz's asset management firm Península Participações did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diniz is now a board member at Carrefour SA . Carrefour in Brazil could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Britto; editing by Grant McCool)