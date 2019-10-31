Bristol-Myers posts better-than-expected results, Opdivo growth slows

U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong sales of blood thinner Eliquis, even as growth of its blockbuster cancer treatment Opdivo slowed.

Bristol-Myers, which is set to buy biotechnology company Celgene Corp for US$74 billion later this year, posted net earnings of US$1.35 billion, or 83 cents a share, in the quarter, down from US$1.9 billion, or US$1.16 a share, last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned US$1.17 a share, exceeding analysts' expectations of US$1.07 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised both ends of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range by 5 cents and now expects a profit of US$4.25 to US$4.35 per share. Analysts had been estimating the company will earn US$4.28 a share in 2019.

Sales of cancer immunotherapy Opdivo rose only 1per cent from a year ago to US$1.82 billion, roughly in-line with Wall Street expectations. Once viewed as the company's most important growth driver, Opdivo sales have hovered around US$1.8 billion a quarter for the past four quarters.

Meanwhile, Merck & Co's rival drug Keytruda brought in nearly US$3.2 billion in the third quarter, up 67per cent from the previous year.

There has been widespread investor concern over the dominance of Keytruda, as it has become the go to treatment for newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market. Bristol-Myers is hoping recent positive results in two clinical trials will help improve Opdivo's position in lung cancer.

Eliquis, which Bristol shares with Pfizer Inc , continues to be a bright spot. Its sales rose 22per cent to US$1.93 billion, while analysts were estimating US$1.85 billion.

Sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia and leukemia treatment Sprycel also were stronger than analysts had forecast.

Revenue in the quarter rose 6per cent from a year ago to US$6 billion, also topping Wall Street expectations of US$5.89 billion.

Bristol-Myers shares closed up 2per cent at US$56.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)