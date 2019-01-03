Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for US$74 billion
Cancer drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it would buy Celgene Corp for about US$74 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Celgene shareholders will receive one Bristol-Myers Squibb share and US$50 in cash for each share held, or US$102.43 per share, a premium of 53.7 percent to Celgene's Wednesday close.
