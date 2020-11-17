Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights

Britain and the U.S. have signed an aviation deal to ensure flights between the two countries continue next year, replacing a former agreement which covered Britain when it was part of the European Union.

The UK's Department for Transport said on Tuesday that the new Air Services Agreement comes ahead of the end of Britain's transition period with the EU at the end of this year when its informal membership of the bloc concludes.

"The arrangement will replace the current EU agreement, preserving the continuation of travel," the DfT statement said.

