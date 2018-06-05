Britain clears Fox bid for Sky if it sells Sky News

Britain clears Fox bid for Sky if it sells Sky News

The British government will give its verdict on Rupert Murdoch's pursuit of European pay-TV group Sky later on Tuesday,Sky News said.

Tennis - US Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - US Open - Mens Final - New York, U.S. - September 10, 2017 - Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LONDON: Britain cleared Rupert Murdoch's bid to buy Sky on Tuesday so long as Sky News is sold, paving the way for the mogul's Twenty-First Century Fox to go head-to-head with rival Comcast Corp for the European pay-TV group.

Addressing Comcast's bid for Sky, Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said he would not intervene in the bid.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Source: Reuters

