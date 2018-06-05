Britain clears Fox bid for Sky if it sells Sky News

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The British government will give its verdict on Rupert Murdoch's pursuit of European pay-TV group Sky later on Tuesday,Sky News said.

LONDON: Britain cleared Rupert Murdoch's bid to buy Sky on Tuesday so long as Sky News is sold, paving the way for the mogul's Twenty-First Century Fox to go head-to-head with rival Comcast Corp for the European pay-TV group.

Addressing Comcast's bid for Sky, Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said he would not intervene in the bid.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)