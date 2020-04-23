Britain clears Takeaway.com's purchase of Just Eat

Business

Britain clears Takeaway.com's purchase of Just Eat

Britain's competition regulator on Thursday cleared online food delivery company Takeaway.com's takeover of UK rival Just Eat, saying the 6.2 billion pound (US$7.7 billion) deal would not reduce competition.

Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London
Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain's competition regulator on Thursday cleared online food delivery company Takeaway.com's takeover of UK rival Just Eat, saying the 6.2 billion pound (US$7.7 billion) deal would not reduce competition.

Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com beat tech investment giant Prosus in a battle to buy Just Eat in January.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)investigated the deal to see if Takeaway.com would have been likely to re-enter the UK market without the acquisition, thereby creating competition to Just Eat and the likes of Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

It concluded there was not a material likelihood of that happening if it blocked the deal, and it therefore gave it the green light.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark