Britain is not pinning all hopes on US trade deal, says minister

LONDON: Britain is by no means pinning all of its hopes on a trade deal with the United States to the detriment of securing agreements with other countries, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

Asked if she believed that Britain had overly focused on getting a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump and by doing so had put other countries too far down the queue, Truss said: "By no means are we entirely focused on the U.S. but it is our largest single-country trading partner."

