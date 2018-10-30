Britain raises growth forecast for 2019 Brexit year

LONDON: Britain's economy will grow 1.6 per cent next year, when the country exits the European Union, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday (Oct 29) as he delivered his last annual budget before Brexit.

Addressing parliament, the chancellor of the exchequer said British gross domestic product growth would expand faster than expected in 2019, up from an official prediction of 1.3 per cent made seven months ago.

While insisting that Britain's decade-long era of austerity is "finally coming to an end", Hammond added that the British "economy continues to confound those who talk it down".

He added: "We continue to focus resolutely on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, as we build a new relationship with our European neighbours; a new future outside the European Union."

But concern is mounting that Britain will exit the EU in March without a deal in place with Brussels, an outcome widely seen as a worst-case scenario that would have a disastrous economic impact - and which would spark a new budget sooner than expected, Hammond confirmed.

He added that the government's Brexit fund would be increased to £4.2 billion (US$5.4 billion), an increase of half a billion pounds.



