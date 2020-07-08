Britain's Boohoo launches independent review of UK supply chain

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Wednesday it was launching an independent review of its supply chain in Britain, led by a senior lawyer, following a media report about dire working conditions in one English factory.

The firm said it would also welcome the opportunity to work with interior minister Priti Patel and local officials on any future investigations to help eliminate any instances of labour malpractice in the central English city of Leicester.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)